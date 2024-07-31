Xi stresses enhancing Party building in instruction to central Party, state departments

Xinhua) 15:36, July 31, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has urged central Party and state departments to improve Party building across the board and be national role models.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in an instruction that the central departments should take the lead in studying and implementing the guiding principles of the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

He said the study and implementation of the guiding principles is a "major political task of the whole Party and country at present and in the near future."

