Xi stresses enhancing Party building in instruction to central Party, state departments

Xinhua) 08:13, August 01, 2024

BEIJING, July 31 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping has urged central Party and state departments to improve Party building across the board and be national role models.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, said in an instruction that the central departments should take the lead in studying and implementing the guiding principles of the third plenum of the 20th CPC Central Committee.

He said the study and implementation of the guiding principles is a "major political task of the whole Party and the country at present and in the near future."

Xi stressed the importance of upholding and strengthening the Party's overall leadership and the centralized, unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, urging central Party and state departments to lead by example in deepening reforms and advancing modernization.

He also urged them to deepen the institutional reform of Party building and take the lead in enforcing Party discipline and combating corruption.

The Working Committee for Central and State Institutions should take on new challenges, make new accomplishments and help boost the country's high-quality development through high-quality Party building, he said.

A conference was held on Wednesday to study and implement the guiding principles from the key plenum and advance Party building in central Party and state departments.

Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee for Central and State Institutions, attended the meeting.

A conference is held to study and implement the guiding principles from the third plenum of the 20th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and advance Party building in central Party and state departments in Beijing, capital of China, July 31, 2024. Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and secretary of the Working Committee for Central and State Institutions, attended the meeting, conveyed Xi Jinping's important instruction, and delivered a speech. (Xinhua/Yue Yuewei)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)