Xi praises efforts of HK pioneers with Ningbo roots

09:29, August 02, 2024 By Zhou Jin and Li Xiaoyun ( China Daily

President Xi Jinping has encouraged Hong Kong entrepreneurs with ancestral roots in Ningbo, Zhejiang province, to give full play to their strengths, take an active part in the nation's reform and opening-up, and make greater contributions to Chinese modernization.

The president made the remarks in a recent reply letter to representatives of the entrepreneurs, encouraging them to make new contributions to realizing the Chinese dream of national rejuvenation.

The representatives, including Pao Pui-hing and Chao Kee-Young, are descendants of the pioneering generation of Ningbo-born Hong Kong entrepreneurs. Ningbo is well-known for its large number of overseas Chinese entrepreneurs, like shipping magnate Pao Yue-kong, the late father of Pao Hui-hing, and Run Run Shaw, media mogul and philanthropist.

The representatives recently wrote to Xi to share their efforts in supporting national development, and they expressed their resolve to serve the nation's modernization drive.

In the reply letter, Xi spoke highly of their fine tradition of patriotism and their contributions to the development of their hometown and the country through active engagement in innovation and entrepreneurship, as well as through donations to education.

Xi said they have demonstrated patriotism and love for their ancestral hometown from generation to generation with practical actions.

The endeavor to build a great country and move toward national rejuvenation on all fronts through Chinese modernization requires the concerted efforts of all Chinese people, Xi said.

During his tenure in Zhejiang, Xi repeatedly expressed care and expectations for overseas entrepreneurs from Ningbo on multiple occasions. Between October 2002 and March 2007, Xi served as deputy secretary of the Communist Party of China Zhejiang Provincial Committee, acting governor of Zhejiang province, and secretary of the CPC Zhejiang Provincial Committee.

In an interview on Thursday, Pao Pui-hing said that both Hong Kong and her ancestral hometown of Ningbo have benefited from the favorable policies adopted by the central government over the past decades, which motivated the business leaders to write their letter to Xi.

"We're very grateful that President Xi could respond to our letter so promptly, despite his busy schedule. We're truly thankful for his sustained care and support," she said.

Pao also said that "one country, two systems" is an "absolutely brilliant policy … We must persist with it. Our Hong Kong entrepreneurs should continue to learn how to truly maximize the advantages provided by the policy".

She noted that this year marks the 40th anniversary of the late Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping calling for all entrepreneurs around the world with Ningbo roots to mobilize to help develop the city.

"The Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the Yangtze River Delta, and other areas are all packed with growth potential, and we should integrate ourselves into the country's overall development," she added.

