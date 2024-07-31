Culture and tourism promotion activity for Xi'an kicks off in Sydney

On July 27, the Tea for Harmony·Cultural Salon & Xi'an Culture and Tourism Promotion activity officially launched at the China Cultural Centre in Sydney.

Tang Dynasty tea ceremony performance at the opening ceremony. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

This event is co-hosted by the China International Culture Association, the China Cultural Centre in Sydney, the China National Tourist Office in Sydney, and the Xi'an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism.

Xiao Xiayong, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, speaks at the opening ceremony of Tea for Harmony · Cultural Salon & Xi'an Culture and Tourism Promotion activity in Sydney, July 27, 2024. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

Xiao Xiayong, minister-counsellor of the Chinese Embassy in Australia, stated that Xi'an, the starting point of the ancient Silk Road, is a historic city with thousands of years of Chinese history and culture. The series of cultural events showcases Xi'an’s rich cultural heritage and promotes China-Australia cultural exchanges, further fostering mutual understanding and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"Recently, the Chinese government has introduced a series of measures to encourage foreign tourists to travel to China, providing more choices for citizens of Australia to travel and engage in business activities in China. We warmly welcome more Australian friends to visit and explore China,” Xiao added.

Liu Dong, director of the China Cultural Centre and China National Tourist Office in Sydney, speaks at the opening ceremony of Tea for Harmony · Cultural Salon & Xi'an Culture and Tourism Promotion activity in Sydney, July 27, 2024. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

Liu Dong, director of the China Cultural Centre and the China National Tourist Office in Sydney, noted that with support from the Xi'an Municipal Administration of Culture and Tourism, the Centre has successfully hosted events promoting Xi'an’s culture and tourism. These efforts have increased Xi'an’s visibility in Australia.

Ian Howard, professor in the Faculty of Art and Design, University of New South Wales, speaks at the opening ceremony of Tea for Harmony · Cultural Salon & Xi'an Culture and Tourism Promotion activity in Sydney, July 27, 2024. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

Ian Howard, professor in the Faculty of Art and Design, University of New South Wales, expressed that culture transcends borders and that cultural works should be shared by all of humanity. He emphasized that people should travel not just as tourists but as active artists or thinkers, taking full advantage of the rich cultural offerings of Shaanxi Province. He encourages everyone to explore and appreciate the treasure trove of art and culture that is Shaanxi.

"Longing for You" solo performance at the opening ceremony. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

The opening ceremony featured a graceful guzheng performance of “Lanting Xu,” a solo dance titled “Longing for You” that evoked the grandeur of the Tang Dynasty, and a meticulously recreated Tang Dynasty court tea ceremony. Guests also enjoyed a selection of Xi'an’s famous dishes, including oil-splashed hand-pulled noodles, Rou Jia Mo, and Liang Pi.

The ongoing series of events include lectures on Xi'an’s culture, collaborative art creation between Chinese and Australian artists, and a Xi'an Selected Calligraphy and Painting Exhibition. The promotion activities will continue until Aug. 30.

The joint art creation activity between Chinese and Australian calligraphers and painters. (Photo/Zhangqi Ma)

An audience admires the calligraphy and painting exhibition. (Photo/Yuchen Bai)

