Australian gov't welcomes spike in wine exports to China

Xinhua) 08:52, July 16, 2024

CANBERRA, July 15 (Xinhua) -- The Australian government has welcomed a resurgence in wine exports to China.

Murray Watt, the Minister for Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry, on Monday revealed that Australia exported 9.8 million liters of bottled wine to China in May with a total value of 142.2 million Australian dollars (96.3 million U.S. dollars).

It was the fourth-highest monthly figure for bottled wine exports from Australia to China since 2019.

The total value of exports in May was 50 million Australian dollars (33.8 million U.S. dollars) higher than the average monthly export value in 2019 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China's Ministry of Commerce in March announced an end to anti-dumping and anti-subsidy tariffs on Australian wine.

Watt said in a statement that the May export figures demonstrate the importance of the governing Labor Party's work to stabilize the relationship with China.

"That work is now delivering real dividends to Australian farmers and the whole ag industry," he said.

"This huge increase in value and volume is fantastic news for our many gifted winemakers."

Of the bottled wine that was exported to China in May, 7.4 million liters worth 125 million Australian dollars (84.6 million U.S. dollars) came from wineries in South Australia (SA).

According to peak industry body Wine Australia, SA state is responsible for almost 50 percent of Australia's annual wine production.

