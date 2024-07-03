China's Zaozhuang showcases culture and tourism in Sydney

The city of Zaozhuang, located in east China's Shandong Province, showcased its cultural and tourism offerings to an Australian audience at a promotional event in Sydney on June 24.

The "China, an Opportunity - Meet Zaozhuang" event, hosted by the Zaozhuang Municipal Government and organized by People's Daily Online Australia and the China Cultural Centre in Sydney, attracted 80 participants, including government officials and representatives from the cultural and tourism sectors.

Wang Shuyu, cultural counselor of the Consulate-General of China in Sydney, speaks during China's Zaozhuang culture and tourism promotion event in Sydney, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Ji He)

Wang Shuyu, cultural counselor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney, thanked the Zaozhuang delegation, saying, "The Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney will strengthen communication and exchanges with Australian tourism authorities and the industry, providing necessary services and assistance to Australians traveling to China."

Chen Yongsheng, head of the publicity department of Zaozhuang, speaks during China's Zaozhuang culture and tourism promotion event in Sydney, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Ji He)

Chen Yongsheng, head of the publicity department of Zaozhuang, highlighted the city's excellent environment, strategic location, diverse industries, and rich history. He invited Australians to visit Zaozhuang, emphasizing the locals' hospitality and the great opportunities for investment and business.

Liu Dong, director of the China Cultural Centre and China National Tourist Office in Sydney, speaks during China's Zaozhuang culture and tourism promotion event in Sydney, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Ji He)

Liu Dong, director of the China Cultural Centre and China National Tourist Office in Sydney, encouraged more Australians to visit China, highlighting Australia's inclusion in China's visa-free entry program.

Australian producer Greg Grainger expressed interest in creating travel shows about Zaozhuang to boost awareness among Australians.

Greg Grainger, producer of Grainger TV, speaks during China's Zaozhuang culture and tourism promotion event in Sydney, June 24, 2024. (Photo/Ji He)

The Zaozhuang delegation gifted a traditional Luban lock puzzle, invented 2,500 years ago, to the China Cultural Centre in Sydney for long-term display, showcasing Chinese culture to Australians.

Guests at the promotion event enjoyed the Zaozhuang promotional video "Meet the Future in Zaozhuang" and various performances, including the Chinese song "Da Yu," the Peking Opera "Mu Guiying Takes Command," the Hanfu runway show "Pomegranate Silk Road," and the Shandong Yangge Dance "Feng Shu Yu Yi."

A Peking Opera performance of "Mu Guiying Takes Command" captivates the audience. (Photo/Ji He)

The event also featured photo exhibitions titled "Meet Zaozhuang" and "Tai’erzhuang Ancient Town." These exhibitions displayed intangible cultural heritage items such as Sui Dynasty celadon, ancient Xue buttons, Tengzhou woodblock prints, and paper cuttings, highlighting Zaozhuang's rich cultural legacy.

The Hanfu runway show "Pomegranate Silk Road" showcases traditional Chinese attire. (Photo/Ji He)

The Shandong Yangge dance "Feng Shu Yu Yi" enlivens the atmosphere. (Photo/Ji He)

Exhibits of Sui Dynasty celadon highlight ancient craftsmanship. (Photo/Ji He)

Displays of ancient Xue buttons, Tengzhou woodblock prints, and paper cuttings showcase the cultural heritage of Zaozhuang. (Photo/Ji He)

A performance of the Chinese song "Da Yu." (Photo/Ji He)

