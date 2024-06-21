Air fryer exports of China's Cixi surge 23.9 percent in Q1

People's Daily Online) 09:44, June 21, 2024

Workers busily operate at the air fryer production line of a company in Guanhaiwei township, Cixi city, east China's Zhejiang Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhang Yongtao)

Workers have been busy at the air fryer production line of a company in Guanhaiwei township, Cixi city, east China's Zhejiang Province.

Cixi's air fryer exports reached 960 million yuan ($132.29 million) in the first quarter of 2024, up 23.9 percent year on year, with exports to the European Union soaring 101.2 percent from the same period last year to 330 million yuan, according to Cixi Customs records.

Cixi is one of the major production hubs of air fryers in China. It is currently home to over 100 companies engaged in air fryer production, with more than 40 companies exporting over 1 million yuan worth of air fryers each. In 2023, the export value of Cixi's air fryers accounted for about one-third of the country's total.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)