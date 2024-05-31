China to impose export controls on certain aviation, space equipment

Xinhua) 11:29, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- Chinese authorities said Thursday that China has decided to restrict the exports of certain components and technologies in the sectors of aviation and aerospace, starting from July 1.

The move aims to safeguard national security and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations, according to a circular jointly issued by the Ministry of Commerce (MOC), the General Administration of Customs, and the Equipment Development Department of the Central Military Commission.

Per the circular, the items under export control include equipment, software and technologies related to aviation and aerospace structural parts and engine manufacturing, equipment, software and technologies for the manufacturing of gas turbine engines/gas turbines, equipment, software and technologies related to the helmet visors of spacesuits, and ultra high molecular weight polyethylene fiber.

"It is an international practice to implement export controls on specific molds, special fiber materials and other related items," a spokesperson with the MOC said in an online statement in response to media queries.

The export control policies are not targeted at any specific country or region, the statement noted, adding that exports complying with relevant regulations will be approved.

The Chinese government firmly protects world peace and the stability of neighboring areas, safeguards the security of global industrial and supply chains, and facilitates the development of trade conforming to relevant regulations, according to the statement.

That said, the government opposes any country or region using controlled items from China to engage in activities undermining China's national sovereignty, security and development, according to the statement.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)