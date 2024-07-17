Roadshow for 1st China Commodity Fair Australia held in Sydney

A roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) is held in Sydney on July 12, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jue)

A roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) was held in Sydney on July 12, 2024. Nearly 100 representatives from the political and business circles of China and Australia attended the event.

The roadshow aimed to showcase CCF Australia, which will be held for the first time at the International Convention Centre Sydney (ICC Sydney) from September 26 to 28, 2024.

Beyond presenting fair highlights and preparation progress, the roadshow also sought to deepen exchange and trade cooperation in the consumer good industry between China and Australia.

Liu Dianxun, director general of the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, delivers a speech at a roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jue)

Liu Dianxun, director general of the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, said that through the fair, Australian consumers will have the opportunity to access more high-quality Chinese products, enriching their choices. Meanwhile, Chinese enterprises will gain a deeper understanding of the Australian market demands, discovering more business opportunities.

Liu expressed confidence that with the joint efforts of all parties, cooperation in the field of consumer goods between China and Australia will be taken to new heights, bringing more tangible benefits to the people of both countries.

Ye Wei, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney，delivers a speech at a roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jue)

Ye Wei, economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Consulate-General in Sydney, said that high-level exhibitions like CCF Australia can promote continuous and in-depth exchanges between the business communities of China and Australia, ensuring that economic and trade relations remain a driving force in China-Australia relations.

Ye believes that this exhibition will serve as an important platform for the comprehensive display of Chinese consumer products in Australia. It will also provide Australian consumers with a significant opportunity to understand and appreciate Chinese consumer products right at their doorstep.

Damian Meduri, associate director of Global Markets (Greater China) with the New South Wales Government's international trade and investment group, delivers a speech at a roadshow for the first China Commodity Fair Australia (CCF Australia) in Sydney, Australia, July 12, 2024. (Photo/Wang Jue)

"I'm looking forward to seeing more than 400 Chinese companies exhibit their latest goods, including in technology, at the International Convention Center in September," said Damian Meduri, associate director of Global Markets (Greater China) with the New South Wales Government's international trade and investment group. There will also be opportunities for Australian companies to engage and showcase their products to potential partners and buyers, he added.

CCF Australia is organized by the Trade Development Bureau of the Chinese Ministry of Commerce, co-organized by Zhejiang Broad International Convention & Exhibition Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Trade Promotion International Conference & Exhibition Co., Ltd., Shanghai International Exhibition (Group) Co., Ltd., and Shandong Better Exhibition Engineering Co., Ltd., and strategically supported by Messe Frankfurt.

The first edition is expected to gather nearly 400 Chinese companies, covering an exhibition area of over 10,000 square meters, making it the largest specialized consumer goods exhibition in Australia with Chinese participants.

