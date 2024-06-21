China Int'l Import Expo roadshow kicks off in London

June 21, 2024

LONDON, June 20 (Xinhua) -- A roadshow for the 7th China International Import Expo (CIIE) was held here on Thursday, attended by over 100 representatives from British and Chinese business associations, enterprises and media organizations.

The CIIE is a major event organized by China to support trade liberalization and economic globalization, showing China's commitment to opening its market to the world, said Bao Ling, minister for economic and commercial Affairs at the Chinese Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK), during the event.

The economies of China and the UK are highly complementary and there is a huge potential for closer cooperation, said Bao, calling on UK businesses to seize the opportunities at the 7th CIIE to sell to China.

Aiming to transform China's vast market into global development opportunities, the previous six CIIEs have attracted participants from more than 180 countries, regions, and international organizations, said Ning Feng, president of the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai).

British enterprises have always been keen participants in the CIIE. Nearly 50 UK companies, including HSBC, Burberry, Rio Tinto and Jaguar Land Rover join the expo each year, according to Ning.

On the sidelines of the promotion event, Lise Bertelsen, executive director of the China-Britain Business Council, said that boosting economic development is at the top of the agenda for both Britain and China, and it is imperative that the world's second and sixth largest economies continue to work together.

"Activities such as the CIIE are an excellent opportunity for UK businesses - both those already active in China- as well as those who are new to the market," said Bertelsen.

The 7th CIIE is scheduled to be held in Shanghai, China, between Nov. 5 and Nov. 10 this year.

