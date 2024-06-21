World Intelligence Expo 2024 held in Tianjin

Xinhua) 08:36, June 21, 2024

People visit the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People visit the booth of China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor learns about an aircraft at the booth of Xpeng Aeroht at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

People try an online marathon game at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

An exhibitor introduces a delivery UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

People visit the booth of China Unicom at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

The opening ceremony of the World Intelligence Expo 2024 is held in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Volunteers walk into the venue of the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

Liu Qingfeng, chairman of iFlytek, speaks at the opening ceremony of the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Participants are pictured on the way to the National Convention and Exhibition Center in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor interacts with a bio-robot at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A graphics processing unit (GPU) is displayed at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People visit the booth of China-made graphics processing units (GPU) at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

People view a Tesla vehicle at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

An exhibitor demonstrates the operation of a robotic dog at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

The opening ceremony of the World Intelligence Expo 2024 is held in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024. The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Li Ran)

Automobiles are displayed at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Sun Fanyue)

A visitor tries simulation driving at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A robotic arm is displayed at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

A staff member introduces a Lenovo laptop with a transparent display at the World Intelligence Expo 2024 in north China's Tianjin, June 20, 2024.

The World Intelligence Expo 2024 opened on Thursday in Tianjin. With the theme of "Intelligence: Extensive Development Space, Sustainable Growth Driver," the expo is co-hosted by the Tianjin municipal government and Chongqing municipal government. (Xinhua/Zhao Zishuo)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)