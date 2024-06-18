"Harmony in Translation: Fu Lei Meets Beethoven" concert held in Malta

VALLETTA, June 17 (Xinhua) -- Beethoven's masterpieces came together with texts by a renowned Chinese translator on Sunday night for a concert in Malta called: "Harmony in Translation: Fu Lei Meets Beethoven."

The performance by a trio featuring Niu Ruixin and Pierre-Henri Xuereb on the viola, and Pascal Mantin on the piano was held at the China Cultural Center in Malta.

Fu Lei is famous for his contributions to Chinese literature as a translator of French classics, including works by Rolland, Balzac, Voltaire, and Hippolyte Taine. One of Fu's first translations was Rolland's "Beethoven."

The audience enjoyed Beethoven's music, accompanied by excerpts from Fu Lei's translation of "Beethoven" and passages from "Fu Lei's Family Letters," a collection of correspondence between Fu and his two sons.

Audience member Nicholas Galea Testaferrata described the concert as a "fresh interpretation" of Beethoven's music, and an excellent opportunity for audiences to learn about Fu and his literary works.

Another concertgoer, Carol Lee, expressed her intention to explore more of Fu's translations. She said the concert had provided a platform to learn more about Chinese culture.

Meanwhile, Director of the China Cultural Center Yuan Yuan emphasized the timeless beauty of Beethoven's compositions, and the profound impact of Fu's translations in bridging gaps between cultures.

