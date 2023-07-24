Harmonious melodies: Piano concerto debuts to celebrate China-ASEAN friendship

"The Legend of Maritime Silk Road China ASEAN Piano Concerto" premieres on July 22, 2023. (Photo/Silk Road International Arts Center)

The world premiere of "The Legend of Maritime Silk Road China ASEAN Piano Concerto" took place at the Silk Road International Arts Center in Langfang, in north China's Hebei Province, on July 22, 2023.

The event showcased a harmonious fusion of famous folk songs from China and ASEAN nations, captivating the audience with enchanting melodies inspired by the Maritime Silk Road.

Comprising five movements, this piano concerto was initiated by Malaysian pianist Claudia Yang and composed by British composer John Lenehan.

Through its enchanting melodies and skillful composition, the concerto conveys the longstanding friendship between China and its ASEAN neighbors, connected by mountains, rivers, and close affinity. The concert resounds with an appreciation for the collaborative efforts of people from all nations to forge a better future and foster regional prosperity through cultural exchange.

A poster for "The Legend of Maritime Silk Road China ASEAN Piano Concerto." (Photo/Silk Road International Arts Center)

