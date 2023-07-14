China, ASEAN reaffirm commitment to advance comprehensive strategic partnership

Xinhua) 08:16, July 14, 2023

Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi (5th L) attends the ASEAN-China Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Jakarta, Indonesia, on July 13, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

JAKARTA, July 13 (Xinhua) -- China and Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have vowed to advance their comprehensive strategic partnership at the China-ASEAN (10+1) Foreign Ministers' Meeting held here Thursday.

China and ASEAN have actively implemented the purposes and principles of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation in Southeast Asia (TAC), and expanded mutually beneficial cooperation on all fronts, blazing the right path of forging long-term good-neighborliness while achieving common development and prosperity, said Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi at the meeting, which is attended by foreign ministers of ASEAN member countries, ASEAN observers and ASEAN secretary general.

Both sides have worked together on building a community with a shared future and the Belt and Road, while jointly promoting regional economic integration, and consolidating the foundation of peace and stability, said Wang.

China will be committed to high-quality development and provide new opportunities for all countries with Chinese-style modernization. It is ready to strengthen solidarity and coordination with ASEAN to advance the modernization process in Asia, said the senior Chinese diplomat.

China will work together with ASEAN to advance the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and make new contributions to peace and prosperity in the region, he said.

The ASEAN parties thanked China for supporting ASEAN centrality and community building. They appreciated China for taking the lead in expressing willingness to sign the Protocol to the Treaty on the Southeast Asia Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone.

In addition, they looked forward to seeing the ASEAN-China comprehensive strategic partnership advance to a new level and make new achievements.

The meeting adopted a joint statement on the 20th anniversary of China's accession to the TAC and a guideline document for expediting the conclusion of the Code of Conduct in the South China Sea.

During the meeting, Wang met with foreign ministers of Indonesia, Brunei, Singapore, Vietnam, Russia and Australia.

