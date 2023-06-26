Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA holds 3rd round negotiations

KUNMING, June 26 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the third round of negotiations on Version 3.0 China-ASEAN Free Trade Area (FTA) was held Sunday in Kunming, capital of southwest China's Yunnan Province, said the Ministry of Commerce.

About 370 officials from relevant authorities of China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, as well as the ASEAN Secretariat, attended the negotiations, which last from June 24 to June 27.

The Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA will further upgrade the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and ASEAN countries, said Vice Commerce Minister Wang Shouwen at the opening ceremony.

Efforts will be made to enhance China-ASEAN cooperation in the digital and green economy, as well as the supply and industrial chains, in a bid to boost the high-quality development of bilateral economic and trade relations and the regional economic integration, Wang added.

China is ready to work with ASEAN countries to jointly improve the level of open cooperation in Version 3.0 China-ASEAN FTA, and build an inclusive, modern, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial agreement, said Wang.

In November 2022, China and ASEAN jointly announced the official launch of the negotiations. The two sides agreed that the negotiations will cover the fields including trade in goods, investment, and digital and green economy, so as to build a more inclusive, modern, comprehensive, and mutually beneficial China-ASEAN FTA.

