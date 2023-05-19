China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition opens in Guangxi

Xinhua) 13:11, May 19, 2023

NANNING, May 18 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition opened on Thursday in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.

Mining has become one of the most successful and dynamic fields of cooperation between China and ASEAN, Li Jinfa, head of the China Geological Survey, said when addressing the opening ceremony.

Cooperation across the industry, in areas such as mining exploration, development, processing, trade and downstream industrial parks, has continued to deepen and is now more frequent in the areas of scientific research, capacity building and talent training, Li said.

The event attracted approximately 1,100 participants from mining authorities, enterprises and business associations in China and ASEAN.

Participants exchanged views on topics such as the transformation and green development of the mining industry, promotion and cooperation, and the development and application of new technology.

Organizers also hosted a mining personnel training program and mining promotional activities for Cambodia, Laos and Malaysia.

The China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition has been held 11 times since 2010, with more than 160 deals inked, collectively worth over 66 billion yuan (about 9.4 billion U.S. dollars).

