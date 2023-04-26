Chinese premier sends congratulatory letter to China-ASEAN agricultural cooperation ceremony

Xinhua) 08:23, April 26, 2023

BEIJING, April 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the opening ceremony of the ASEAN-China Year of Agricultural Development and Food Security Cooperation.

Agriculture and food security are the bases for the achievement of peace, stability and development, and they are key areas of cooperation between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), bringing great significance to the yearlong event, Li said in the letter.

He said he hopes that both sides will work together to improve the resilience and sustainability of agricultural development and to ensure food security in an improved manner.

Building on the event, China is willing to deepen cooperation with ASEAN members on green agriculture, smart agriculture, digital agriculture, and poverty relief and rural revitalization, Li said.

He also called on the two sides to advance the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership and help achieve the goals of the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

