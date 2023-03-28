Senior Chinese diplomat meets ASEAN secretary-general

March 28, 2023

BEIJING, March 27 (Xinhua) -- Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with Secretary-General of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Kao Kim Hourn here on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, congratulated Kao Kim Hourn on taking office as ASEAN secretary-general and expressed appreciation to him for making China the first stop of his visits to non-ASEAN countries.

As ASEAN's largest neighbor, China has always supported ASEAN sincerely and selflessly, said Wang, adding that under the new circumstances, China will continue to firmly support ASEAN's integration and community building, support its strategic independence and solidarity for development, and support maintaining the ASEAN-centered regional cooperation architecture.

He added that the two sides should join hands to advance the noble cause of modernization for over 2 billion people in China and ASEAN.

The two sides should push for alignment and cooperation between the Belt and Road Initiative and the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific; build a common homeland that features peace, tranquility, prosperity, a beautiful environment, and friendship; and foster a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future, said Wang.

He also called for upholding the environment for peaceful development that has been shaped over the past decades, firmly rejecting the Cold War mentality, and opposing any attempt to stoke conflicts between major countries or camp-based confrontation, said Wang.

Kao Kim Hourn said China is a good neighbor and friend of ASEAN, as well as a reliable long-term cooperative partner, adding that the bilateral cooperation enjoys a profound foundation, extensive areas and fruitful results.

ASEAN is ready to deepen its comprehensive strategic partnership with China, jointly maintain regional peace and stability, and strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, digital economy and green development, he said, also expressing the willingness to work with China to promote energy transformation, enhance connectivity and people-to-people exchanges, and unleash cooperation potential to further advance the bilateral ties.

