China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition to be held in May

Xinhua) 13:32, April 19, 2023

NANNING, April 18 (Xinhua) -- The 12th China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition will be held in Nanning, capital of south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, from May 17 to 21, organizers said on Tuesday.

Guangxi will take advantage of the event to expand exchanges and cooperation with Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) members, said Zhou Tao, chief engineer of Guangxi's natural resources department and secretary general of the forum's secretariat.

The event will involve 22 activities, attracting approximately 800 participants from home and abroad.

The China-ASEAN Mining Cooperation Forum and Exhibition has been held 11 times since 2010, with more than 160 deals inked, collectively worth over 66 billion yuan (about 9.6 billion U.S. dollars).

