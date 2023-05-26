Senior Chinese, ASEAN countries' officials agree on further cooperation

Xinhua) 09:03, May 26, 2023

SHENZHEN, May 25 (Xinhua) -- The 29th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation was held on Thursday in the city of Shenzhen in south China's Guangdong Province.

The meeting was co-chaired by Nong Rong, assistant minister of foreign affairs of China, and Chan Aye, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Myanmar. Senior officials and representatives of other Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) countries, and representatives of the ASEAN Secretariat were also in attendance.

The two sides commented positively on the good momentum of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership. They exchanged views on promoting future cooperation, and on international and regional issues of common interest.

Nong said that the Chinese side hopes to work with ASEAN countries to explore new opportunities for cooperation in fields such as emerging industries, new energy, currency and finance, traditional and non-traditional security, and cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Nong said China also aims to enhance the synergy between the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative, the Global Civilization Initiative and ASEAN's community building, and strive to build a closer China-ASEAN community with a shared future.

Attendees from ASEAN countries expressed their willingness to join hands with China to promote the upgrading of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area, and deepen cooperation in the fields of green development, the digital economy, connectivity and sustainable agriculture. They also said they were willing to jointly push for the greater development of the China-ASEAN comprehensive strategic partnership, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

