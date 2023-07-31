We Are China

Concert Dreams of Midsummer held in Chengdu

Xinhua) 09:03, July 31, 2023

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A musician plays during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Audience watch the performance during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A Slovakian athlete applauses during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Audience watch the performance during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)