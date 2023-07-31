Concert Dreams of Midsummer held in Chengdu
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A musician plays during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Audience watch the performance during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
A Slovakian athlete applauses during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Audience watch the performance during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Musicians play during the concert Dreams of Midsummer at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games Village in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 30, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chengdu Universiade | Day 2: China tops medal table with nine-gold rush
- FISU World University Games in Chengdu to write new chapter of youth story
- (Chengdu Universiade) Feature: Turkish archer amazed by high-tech innovations at FISU Games in China
- Chengdu Universiade | Tennis teaches me to think, says Chinese flagbearer Guo Hanyu
- Pic story: 19-year-old face-changing performer at Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony
Copyright © 2023 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.