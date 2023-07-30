Chengdu Universiade | Tennis teaches me to think, says Chinese flagbearer Guo Hanyu

Xinhua) 13:42, July 30, 2023

CHENGDU, July 30 (Xinhua) -- Tennis brings a lot of glorious moments to Chinese player Guo Hanyu, but what the sport teaches her most is the way to think.

"Tennis is a very inclusive sport, as it doesn't pursue the ultimate physical function but a test of the comprehensive abilities," said Guo, one of the Chinese delegation's flagbearers at the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games.

The 25-year-old benefits from tennis both on and off the court.

"While facing different players, I need to make different strategies in order to make the most of my strengths and minimize the weaknesses," Guo added.

At most of the deciding moments, Guo was on her own to make decisions, "that's a very helpful training, both on the court and in my life."

Guo is no stranger to the Universiade, as she paired with Ye Qiuyu to clinch the women's doubles gold at the last edition in Naples in 2019.

As defending champion, she felt great pressure. "Too much glory, too much focus, and too much pressure. I don't want to let people down at a Universiade on home soil," said Guo.

Her school education in Southwest University may offer some help this time.

"Most of the past three years, I lived a student life on campus. Dormitory, classroom and tennis training court, that's where you can find me," smiled Guo.

Majoring in physical education, Guo also minors in psychology.

"Some psychology knowledge is very helpful, both on and off the court," she said.

After staying away from professional tour for three years, Guo found herself more mature when she played game abroad early this year.

"I think I improved a lot in the way of thinking and the communicating skills, which comes from my campus life," said Guo.

After a short time of anxiety, Guo managed to shake it off to focus on the court.

"I'd rather to focus on the current moment instead of worrying about the unknown result. It's best to cherish every moment in the Chengdu Universiade and leave no regrets," she added.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)