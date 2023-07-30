Interview: Egyptian official impressed by Chengdu FISU Games ceremony, saying China attaches great importance to youth

Xinhua) 10:43, July 30, 2023

CAIRO, July 29 (Xinhua) -- China attaches great importance to youth as the maker of the present and the future, and its keenness to build bridges of cooperation with all countries of the world at various levels, an Egyptian official has said.

China realizes that young people always aspire to peace, cooperation, and love, and carry ideal values that the world needs to overcome global problems and crises, Islam El-Shamy, director general of Youth Program Development at the Egyptian Ministry of Youth and Sports told Xinhua.

"Universities around the world, with their high competencies and expertise at the level of professors and students, are capable of leading change in the world," he said.

El-Shamy was impressed by the ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games which combined originality, ancient Chinese civilization, timeless Chinese culture, and the impressive technological progress that China has achieved.

"Despite what China has reached in terms of modernity, it has not forgotten or separated from its ancient heritage, which calls for peace, tolerance, cooperation, and concern for nature and the environment," he added.

"I expect this year's tournament to achieve multiple goals and good results, including making new friends, achieving good results and having fun in Chengdu. I believe that this year's University Games will witness the largest cultural exchange between countries," he said.

The 31st FISU World University Games are taking place in Chengdu, the capital of southwestern China's Sichuan province, from July 28 to Aug. 8. The international event will witness the participation of approximately 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)