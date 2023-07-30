Turkish delegation amazed by grand ceremony of Chengdu FISU World University Games

Xinhua) 10:00, July 30, 2023

ISTANBUL, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Chengdu Universiade helps to build a community that can promote coexistence and offers an opportunity to unite people of different religions, languages and races as the Turkish delegation had a real sense of friendship and brotherhood in the opening ceremony.

Sevval Ilayda Tarhan, a shooting athlete, said the opening show at the Dong'an Lake Sports Park Stadium, featuring several symbols of China's cultural heritage, perfectly revealed respect for people and sports.

"It was really a very big and very well-organized opening ceremony. The program perfectly revealed respect for people and sports. It was really beautiful. We all loved it. We all admired it," Tarhan told Xinhua in an online interview.

The athlete was particularly amazed when the Golden Sun Birds flew "through time and space, circling the sun and lighting up the rays, which illuminated every corner of the world."

Tarhan was told that the birds reflect the Chinese people's spiritual character of harmony, tolerance, and the pursuit of light since ancient times. It also means "good wishes for university students around the world who are as bright as the sun," she added.

Some cultural symbols of Chengdu, such as the panda, Sichuan embroidery (special silk produced in the city), and cotton rose (the city flower of Chengdu), were also presented at the ceremony.

"To use the country's traditional attributes, especially the city's characteristics, at the opening ceremony and show them to people who are there for the first time for such a big organization is very rare but very nice. That is very impressive," Tarhan said.

She added that the opening ceremony looks breathtakingly beautiful with all the technological effects used.

Mehmet Gunay, president of the Turkish University Sports Federation, said that the ceremony and performances were exceptionally well prepared.

"We have seen both their past cultures and their reflections and visions for the future," Gunay told Xinhua. "Both modern arts and, at the same time, traditional lines are utilized. These were highly pleasing. We also watched it with pleasure and appreciated it."

Gunay said with the opening ceremony, China told the rest of the world that the future of countries depends on young people.

"It has become clear that humanity depends on young people all the time and that this is important," he said.

For Gunay, it is essential to use the power of communication in sports to strengthen friendship, peace, and intercultural interaction, and China is able to achieve these through excellent sports organizations.

