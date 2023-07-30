Chengdu Universiade | Chengdu Universiade to sell more than 40,000 tickets

Xinhua) 09:24, July 30, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- The 31st FISU World University Games has put more than 40,000 tickets on sale, including electronic ones, the executive committee of the Games announced on Saturday.

Starting from 20:00 p.m. (local time) on Saturday, tickets for 17 sports except shooting from July 31 to August 8 will be sold to the public, the committee said.

Tickets can be purchased from the official ticketing website or the WeChat channel.

Children born on or after June 1, 2017 can enter the competition venues free of charge with their valid ID cards, but must be accompanied by an adult, according to the committee.

