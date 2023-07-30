Chengdu Universiade | Face-changing performance leaves indelible mark at opening ceremony

Face-changing performance debuts at the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Yang Qing)

A typical Sichuan Opera performance, face-changing made its debut at the Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony, showcasing this traditional cultural element to the global younger generation.

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- Amid thunderous applause, the face-changing performance of Sichuan Opera made its debut at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade on Friday night, putting the traditional practice to an unprecedented level with cyberpunk-style music and Chinese civilization features.

Performers donned red, green, yellow and blue masks, shifting their expressions with lightning speed and showcasing an impressive display of four different masks.

"Having 30 performers change faces accurately, skillfully and refined is an extremely challenging feat," shared Kang Yong, a national level actor from Chengdu's Sichuan Opera Research Institute.

Kang Yong (R), leader as well as director of face-changing performing squad, helps performer Ren Xin with her headwear prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Remarkably, all those 30 performers are the college students from Sichuan Film and Television Academy, who had little exposure to the traditional art performance three months ago. They delivered the group performance that left the audience spellbound.

The past three months witnessed them practicing tirelessly, with collective rehearsal sessions lasting up to nine hours per day. Despite the demanding schedule, each of them kept cherishing their aspiration to shine on the grand stage.

"Performers used to change three faces, then advance to six faces, and those skillful performers can change nine faces, with the entire act lasting several minutes," said Kang.

Through over 30 years of experience, Kang achieved his personal artistic breakthrough, astoundingly transforming his face 12 times in just 20 seconds.

At the opening ceremony, Kang's final change to the "Panda Face" left the audience a memorable impression, with the hand-painted face of Hua Hua, the most lovely panda in the world, adding a distinctive touch of cuteness.

Kang's final change to the "Panda Face" during the opening ceremony. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

"It is a bold step in inheritance and innovation, taking the traditional practice to new heights," said Kang.

The face-changing of Sichuan opera, showcased at this global gathering of young minds, contributed to a deeper understanding of the Chinese civilization among the younger generation.

Chen Weiya, the chief director of the ceremony, was confident that the cultural experience for the college students through the Universiade would have long-lasting effects upon their personal growth and appreciation for diverse cultures.

