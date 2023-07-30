Children from once poverty-stricken area stage performance at opening ceremony of Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 09:42, July 30, 2023

Edirehan, Ma Jieying and Jihelazuo (L to R, front) perform during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Zhaojue County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

Six children dressed in traditional Yi ethnic costumes choired a song to inaugurate the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games.

Jihaoyouguo, Jihelazuo, Ma Jieying, Edirehan, Jiziyisheng and Jiduoshila came from Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Sichuan Province. Despite their age differences, they all share a common hobby of singing.

Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture was once one of the most poverty-stricken areas in China. After achieving great success in poverty alleviation, the conditions for children's education have greatly improved. Besides acquiring academic knowledge, they now have a bigger stage to showcase their various talents.

Jiduoshila (C) performs during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Zhaojue County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 2, 2023. Six children dressed in traditional Yi ethnic costumes choired a song to inaugurate the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games. (Xinhua)

Jiziyisheng (C, front) and Jiduoshila (R, front) perform during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Zhaojue County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

Ma Jieying poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Girls from Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture pose after participating in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jiziyisheng, Edirehan, Ma Jieying, Jihaoyouguo, Jihelazuo, Jiduoshila (L to R, front) perform during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Children of Yi ethnic group (front row) perform during the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Jiziyisheng (L) and Jiduoshila pose prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Jihaoyouguo (L, front) leaves the field after participating in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jiziyisheng, Edirehan, Ma Jieying, Jihelazuo, Jiduoshila (Front, from L to R) and Jihaoyouguo (C) attend the rehearsal of the opening ceremony of the Chengdu FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, capital city of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihaoyouguo (C) performs during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Edirehan, Jiziyisheng, Ma Jieying, Jihaoyouguo, Jiduoshila and Jihelazuo (L to R) participate in the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Jihaoyouguo (C) participates in the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

Children (front) from Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture participate in the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Children from Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture pose after participating in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Jihaoyouguo poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Children from Zhaojue County, Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture pose with other performers after participating in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihelazuo, Ma Jieying and Edirehan (L to R) chat with friends via a video link after participating in a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Jihelazuo (C) performs during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Zhaojue County of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 2, 2023. (Xinhua)

Edirehan poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Edirehan, Ma Jieying, Jiziyisheng (L to R, front) perform during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ma Jieying cheers after performing during the opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games, in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Jiduoshila poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jiziyisheng poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihaoyouguo poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ma Jieying, Jihelazuo and Edirehan (L to R) play games prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihelazuo (L) and Ma Jieying watch during rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 16, 2023. (Xinhua/Xu Bingjie)

Jihaoyouguo (C) performs during a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihelazuo (R) helps Edirehan with her costume prior to rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Jihelazuo poses for a photo prior to a rehearsal of the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

