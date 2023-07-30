Croatian official says Chengdu FISU Games opening ceremony sends a great message for sport, friendship

ZAGREB, June 29 (Xinhua) -- The opening ceremony of the 31st summer edition of the FISU World University Games in China's Chengdu has sent a great message about playing sports and developing friendship, a Croatian official said Friday.

Calling the opening ceremony held on Friday evening "attractive, interesting," Zlatko Matesa, president of the Croatian Olympic Committee, said, "It is important that through such a sports event, young people socialize and prove that sport is the healthiest segment of every society."

The Chengdu Games, which are "brilliantly organized," show that beyond the pursuit of top results of professional athletes, there is also a need for young people in general to "play sports, as a prerequisite for a healthy life," said Matesa, also former Croatian prime minister.

This year's Universiade, featuring 18 sports and 269 events, will see the participation of 6,500 athletes from 113 countries and regions.

Matesa said by organizing the event, China encourages all countries in the world not only to accept sport but also to develop friendship through it.

"China has made fantastic progress in sport," Matesa said, adding that the Chengdu Games are "the result of good organization (of China), but also of the Chinese people's understanding of how important sport is in today's world."

