Chengdu Universiade | "Youth in Time" gala held at Village

Xinhua) 10:51, July 30, 2023

CHENGDU, July 29 (Xinhua) -- An atheletes' gala at the Chengdu Universiade was held at the Art Center of FISU Games Village on Saturday evening.

Named the "Youth in Time", the gala feasured a series of programs such as folk music, Chuanjiang chants, martial arts, rap, street dance, games, magic shows, electroacoustic, and birthday celebrations, promoting interactive gatherings between Chinese and foreign representatives.

Some members of the delegations, athletes, volunteers participated in the gala.

