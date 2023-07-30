Pic story: 19-year-old face-changing performer at Chengdu Universiade opening ceremony

Xinhua) 11:08, July 30, 2023

Ren Xin performs during an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin, a 19-year-old college student, was fascinated with dancing since her childhood. She was one of the actors and actresses who performed the traditional "bian lian", or face-changing during the opening ceremony of the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu on July 28, 2023.

Ren Xin, who was born in a remote mountain village called Changsheng Community in Washi Township of Tongjiang County in Sichuan Province, is now a student majored in dancing performance at Sichuan Film and Television University.

Together with other 30 "bian lian" performers, Ren and her fellows were chosen from over 700 dancing performance majors. Four months of intensive "bian lian" training helped those beginners with zero "bian lian" background developed to skilled performers for the opening ceremony.

Days of training not only helped those students mastered the "bian lian" skills, but also enhanced the groundwork for their dancing and performing majors.

The face-changing technique is one of the most famous parts of Sichuan Opera, whereby actors rapidly alter their face makeup in stunning and dramatic effect.

Kang Yong (C), leader and director of "bian lian" performing squad, talks with other performers prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (R, front) performs with other "bian lian" performers during an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (3rd R) and other "bian lian" performers wait prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (C) changes her headwear behind a folding screen prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (L) and her fellow performer walk to the waiting area with "bian lian" costumes prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (R) close the folding screen as other performers changing their headwears prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kang Yong (C), leader as well as director of "bian lian" performing squad, pose with other performers during an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (R) and her fellow performers prepare their "bian lian" costumes prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin prepares her gears prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (front) performs with other "bian lian" performers during an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (1st L) helps other "bian lian" performers check their costumes prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (L top) distributes sunstroke prevention medications to other "bian lian" performers prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

A fellow student helps Ren Xin (L) with her costume prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin adjusts her headwear prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Kang Yong (R), leader as well as director of "bian lian" performing squad, helps Ren Xin with her headwear prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Actors and actresses perform "bian lian" during the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Jiang Hongjing)

Actors and actresses perform "bian lian" during the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Wu Gang)

Ren Xin is pictured prior to an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Ren Xin (3rd R, front) performs with other "bian lian" performers during an opening ceremony rehearsal in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 23, 2023. (Xinhua/Shen Bohan)

Actors and actresses perform "bian lian" during the opening ceremony in Chengdu of southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. (Xinhua/Chen Zeguo)

