Teen singer goes from village to global stage

Chinadaily.com.cn) 10:28, July 30, 2023

President Xi Jinping poses for a group photo with an impoverished family during his visit to Sanhe village in Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province, on February 11, 2018. [Photo/Xinhua]

Fifteen-year-old Jihao Youguo, who sang at the opening ceremony of the Chengdu Universiade on Friday evening, comes from a remote mountainous village and once performed for President Xi Jinping.

On Feb 11, 2018, Xi stopped by her impoverished family in Sanhe village during a visit to the Liangshan Yi autonomous prefecture, Sichuan province.

Xi discovered that she had a passion for singing and asked the then-10-year-old to sing. She sang "The National Flag is So Beautiful", the same song she performed at the opening ceremony.

The village was among the last group of villages in China to be lifted out of poverty by the end of 2020.

Jihao Youguo performs with a choral group at the "Young Dream Chasers" gala during the opening ceremony of the Chengdu World University Games, July 28, 2023. [Photo/Screenshot from CCTV Live]

Jihao Youguo

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Hongyu)