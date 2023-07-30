In pics: tennis matches at Chengdu Universiade

Xinhua) 11:17, July 30, 2023

Nabusanga mukwanya Hamayangwe of Zambia competes during the men's singles first round match against Louis Cloud of the United States at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Maria Da Fonte of Portugal competes during the women's singles first round match against Helena Narmont of Estonia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Helena Narmont of Estonia competes during the women's singles first round match against Maria Da Fonte of Portugal at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Maria Da Fonte of Portugal celebrates after winning the women's singles first round match against Helena Narmont of Estonia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ng Ki Lung Roger of Chinese Hong Kong competes during the men's singles first round match against Arian Rangga Desvianto of Indonesia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

Ng Ki Lung Roger of Chinese Hong Kong reacts to the crowd after winning the men's singles first round match against Arian Rangga Desvianto of Indonesia at the 31st FISU Summer World University Games in Chengdu, southwest China's Sichuan Province, July 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Jing)

