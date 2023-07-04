In pics: women's singles 1st round of Wimbledon Tennis Championship

Xinhua) 08:42, July 04, 2023

Yuan Yue of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China reacts while competing against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China reacts while competing against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Yuan Yue of China at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Yuan Yue of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Victoria Azarenka of Belarus at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus celebrates scoring while competing against Yuan Yue of China during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Iga Swiatek of Poland competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Zhu Lin of China at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Iga Swiatek of Poland reacts while competing against Zhu Lin of China during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin of China challenges a call while competing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin (below) of China is covered with towel in the rain while competing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin of China reacts while competing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin of China competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Iga Swiatek of Poland at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin of China reacts while competing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Zhu Lin of China celebrates for scoring while competing against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the women's singles 1st round match at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Han Yan)

Leylah Annie Fernandez of Canada competes during the women's singles 1st round match against Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain, on July 3, 2023. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

Photo taken on July 3, 2023 shows the competition site at Wimbledon Tennis Championship in London, Britain. (Xinhua/Li Ying)

(Web editor: Zhong Wenxing, Liang Jun)