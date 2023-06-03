Highlights of French Open tennis tournament

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain celebrates during the men's singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Diego Schwartzman of Argentina hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts during the men's singles third round match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain serves during the men's singles third round match between Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece hits a return during the men's singles third round match between Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and Diego Schwartzman of Argentina at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Xu Yifan (R)/Yang Zhaoxuan of China compete during the women's doubles second round match between Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan of China and Ysaline Bonaventure (Belgium)/Panna Udvardy (Hungary) at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

Novak Djokovic of Serbia celebrates during the men's singles third round match between Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Photo by Julien Mattia/Xinhua)

Novak Djokovic (R) of Serbia greets Alejandro Davidovich Fokina of Spain after their men's singles third round match at the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 2, 2023. (Xinhua/Gao Jing)

