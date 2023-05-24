Wu Yibing into Geneva Open quarterfinals after beating Cecchinato

GENEVA, May 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Wu Yibing achieved his second victory in two days after defeating Italy's Marco Cecchinato 7-6 (5), 6-3, advancing to the quarterfinals of the Geneva Open on Tuesday.

The final match of the day on the central court began at 19:30 local time. The pair engaged in a fierce first set, where Wu eventually gained the upper hand with a 7-5 win in the tiebreaker.

Wu, the first Chinese mainland player to win an ATP title in Dallas in February, held his serve to lead 4-3 in the second set before securing the victory.

The 23-year-old, ranked 59th globally, will confront Germany's Alexander Zverev in the next round. Zverev, ranked 27th in the world, is a gold medalist from the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and a two-time ATP Finals champion in 2018 and 2021.

