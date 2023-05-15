Wang Xiyu, Zheng Qinwen to meet in Italian Open round of 16

Wang Xiyu of China hits a return during the round of 32 match between Wang Xiyu of China and Taylor Townsend of the United States at the WTA Italian Open in Rome, Italy, May 13, 2023. (Photo by Alberto Lingria/Xinhua)

ROME, May 13 (Xinhua) -- An all-Chinese match has been set at the Italian Open after Wang Xiyu saved a match point to defeat American Taylor Townsend 6-2, 0-6, 7-5 and Zheng Qinwen beat Anna Bondar of Hungary 7-6(2), 6-4 to advance into the round of 16 here on Saturday.

They will play against each other on Monday.

22-year-old Wang won the first set in a relatively easy way with strong serves, but the heavy rain affected her rhythm and her opponent broke serve consecutively to win the second set 6-0.

In the final set, Townsend saved two break points at 5-4 and got her first match point, but failed to come through. Wang gradually recovered her momentum and turned the fortune around 6-5. She then took advantage of Townsend's double fault and won the third set.

20-year-old Zheng and Bondar reached 6-6 in the first set, but Bondar gave the first set away cheaply in the tie-break. The two broke each other in turn in the second set but at 5-4, Zheng held on to her serve to win the game, and won the second set 6-4 to go to the round of 16.

