Madrid Open tennis tournament: men's singles round of 64 match

Xinhua) 10:28, May 01, 2023

Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China serves during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Denis Shapovalov of Canada hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts after the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China greets Denis Shapovalov (R) of Canada after the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China hits a return during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

Zhang Zhizhen of China reacts during the men's singles round of 64 match between Zhang Zhizhen of China and Denis Shapovalov of Canada at the Madrid Open tennis tournament in Madrid, Spain, April 29, 2023. (Xinhua/Meng Dingbo)

(Web editor: Peng Yukai, Liu Ning)