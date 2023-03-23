China's Wu Yibing into Miami Open second round

Xinhua) 13:12, March 23, 2023

WASHINGTON, March 23 (Xinhua) -- China's Wu Yibing advanced to the second round of the ATP Masters 1000 Miami after defeating Britain's Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-5.

"I tried to stay in the point, play the ball deep, to make myself stay in the court and stay focused, doing everything I can. Hopefully I can go further here in Miami," the 23-year-old said.

The Chinese will play No. 31 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina in the next round.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)