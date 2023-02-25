Highlights of ATP250 Qatar Open 2023

Xinhua) 09:34, February 25, 2023

Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates after winning the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andy Murray of Britain reacts during the singles semifinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Andy Murray of Britain at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Daniil Medvedev of Russia serves during the singles semifinal match against Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Felix Auger Aliassime of Canada hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return during the singles semifinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Andy Murray of Britain celebrates after winning the singles semifinal match against Jiri Lehecka of the Czech Republic at ATP250 Qatar Open 2023 in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liu Ning)