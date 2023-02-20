Home>>
Chinese tennis player rises on the court
(People's Daily Online) 13:53, February 20, 2023
In an elementary school tennis match in 2007, Wu Yibing performed below the par and placed second in the tournament. Now, the boy who then wept became the first Chinese mainland tennis player to win an ATP Tour title. The 23-year-old Chinese youth shines like a star and aims for a promising future!
