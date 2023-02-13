Zhang Shuai grabs her 13th doubles title in Abu Dhabi

February 13, 2023

ABU DHABI, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhang Shuai clinched the doubles title together with Brazilian Luisa Stefani at the WTA500 Mubadala Abu Dhabi Open on Sunday.

It's the Chinese veteran's 13th doubles title and the first one this season.

Zhang/Stefani came back from behind to pull off a victory over Shuko Aoyama/Chan Hao-Ching 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.

"Athletes' career happiness is short-lived, and failure will basically be the main theme. However, this can't stop me from pursuing the beauty of the moment of victory," Zhang shared her thoughts after the victory on social media.

Zhang Shuai also played singles in Abu Dhabi, but lost to No. 7 seed Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in the round of 32.

Chinese rising star Zheng Qinwen beat Abu Dhabi Open top seed and world No. 8 Daria Kasatkina of Russia 6-1, 6-2 in the quarterfinals but lost to eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova of Russia in the semifinals.

Second seed Belinda Bencic of Switzerland overcame Samsonova 1-6, 7-6 (10/8), 6-4.

