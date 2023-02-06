China's Zhu Lin clinches first WTA tour singles title at Thailand Open

BANGKOK, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's Zhu Lin won her first-ever WTA Tour singles title at the WTA 250 Thailand Open at Hua Hin, Thailand on Sunday.

Zhu beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 6-4, 6-4 in her first ever WTA Tour singles final appearance, which was another career breakthrough for the 29-year-old after she made it to the last 16 at the Australian Open last month.

The victory in Hua Hin also guarantees her to crack the top 50 for the first time.

Both Zhu and Tsurenko were struggling with their serves throughout the match. Zhu was serving for the title when she was leading 5-3 in the second set but was unable to convert a championship point before losing the game.

Zhu rebounded in the next game, coming up with a backhand drive volley on her third championship point to break Tsurenko for the title.

"I want to thank my team. I won't be here without you," an emotional Zhu said at the victory ceremony. "Thank you for all your support and all the hard work. This one is for you."

Zhu then returned to partner compatriot Wang Xinyu for the doubles final but fell short against Wu Fang-Hsien and Chan Hao-Ching of Chinese Taipei 6-1, 7-6(6).

