Home>>
WTA tournaments in China canceled for 2021
(Xinhua) 10:57, July 03, 2021
BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The WTA has renewed its calendar for the rest of 2021, with some tournaments scheduled in China not to be held.
This means the cancelation of the China Open, the Wuhan Open, the Zhengzhou Open and the Tianjin Open for the second consecutive year.
"We have deeply regretted the cancellation of the tournaments in China. However, this is a wise choice for the global epidemic prevention and public health," said a statement released by the China Open on Friday.
Furthermore, the fate of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen is still under discussion.
(Web editor: Zhao Tong, Bianji)
Photos
Related Stories
- Serena, Stephens to headline new WTA event in the U.S.
- Pliskova gets WTA Finals group stage win as injured Andreescu retires
- In pics: women's singles round robin match at WTA finals
- Naomi Osaka withdraws from WTA Finals Shenzhen
- Highlights of WTA finals Tennis Tournament in Shenzhen
- Zheng Saisai gains wild card for WTA Elite Trophy Zhuhai
- Zhang Shuai, Peng Shuai claim first round victories of Jiangxi Open
- Zhang Shuai advances to semifinal of WTA Elite Trophy tournament
- Agnieszka wins Karolina 2-0 during WTA Final in Singapore
- Highlights of WTA Qatar Open 2016 in Doha
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.