WTA tournaments in China canceled for 2021

Xinhua) 10:57, July 03, 2021

BEIJING, July 2 (Xinhua) -- The WTA has renewed its calendar for the rest of 2021, with some tournaments scheduled in China not to be held.

This means the cancelation of the China Open, the Wuhan Open, the Zhengzhou Open and the Tianjin Open for the second consecutive year.

"We have deeply regretted the cancellation of the tournaments in China. However, this is a wise choice for the global epidemic prevention and public health," said a statement released by the China Open on Friday.

Furthermore, the fate of the WTA Finals in Shenzhen is still under discussion.

