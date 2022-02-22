In pics: WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament

February 22, 2022

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia hits a return during the round of 32 of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tereza Martincova of Czech Republic reacts during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Anett Kontaveit (L) of Estonia shakes hands with Ana Konjuh of Croatia after during the round of 32 of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine serves during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Tereza Martincova of Czech Republic at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Anett Kontaveit of Estonia reacts during the round of 32 of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Ana Konjuh of Croatia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Elina Svitolina of Ukraine hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Tereza Martincova of Czech Republic at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Tereza Martincova of Czech Republic hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Ana Konjuh of Croatia serves during the round of 32 of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after winning the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic returns the ball during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic reacts during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania returns the ball during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jaqueline Cristian of Romania hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Elena Rybakina of Kazakistan at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Elena Rybakina of Kazakistan hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Elena Rybakina of Kazakistan serves during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Jaqueline Cristian of Romania at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Angelique Kerber of Germany hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Jil Teichmann of Switzerland at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

Jil Teichmann of Switzerland hits a return during the first round of WTA Qatar Open tennis tournament match against Angelique Kerber of Germany at the Khalifa International Tennis Complex in Doha, capital of Qatar, on Feb. 21, 2022. (Photo by Nikku/Xinhua)

