China's Wang Qiang bows out of Australian Open round three

Xinhua) 17:02, January 21, 2022

SYDNEY, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- Chinese player Wang Qiang's Australian Open journey came to an abrupt end on Friday after she was beaten out by U.S. player Madison keys, 6-4, 3-6, 6-7 (2).

Set one went in the 30-year-old Wang's favor as she was able to capitalize on 26 unforced errors and three double faults committed by a shaky Keys.

Midway through the second set Keys shifted the match's momentum after winning a quick service game and then breaking Wang's serve, securing a 4-2 lead.

Despite a break back from Wang, Keys was able to close out the second set in just over half an hour.

The third and final set was a back and forth of breaks between the two, four double faults held Wang back.

The crowd on show court three were on the edge of their seats as the three-set match came down to a tiebreaker.

Keys tapping into a reserve of energy blazed through the tiebreaker, fast securing a 9-1 lead over a demoralized Wang. She won the match on an unforced error, with a near-perfect, 10-2 tiebreak win.

Wang came just short of matching her 2020 performance in the Australian Open where she reached the round of 16 -- her best Grand Slam performance save reaching the quarterfinals of the 2019 U.S. Open.

Eyes now turn to Zhang Shuai as the only remaining Chinese player in this year's singles tournament. The world No. 74 is scheduled to face Belgium world No. 26 Elise Mertens in the third round on Saturday.

Zhang will be hoping for a better result than her upset doubles match with Aussie partner Samantha Stosur on Friday afternoon. The No. 4 seeded duo suffered a 7-6 (6), 1-6, 5-7 loss to American Bernarda Pera and her partner Magda Linette from Poland.

Chinese duo Xu Yifan/Yang Zhaoxuan, took down German Anna-Lena Friedsam/Romanian Raluca Olaru in straight sets 6-2, 6-3, securing their spot in round three of the doubles tournament.

