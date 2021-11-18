Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova &Barbora Krejcikova win women's doubles title at AKRON WTA Finals
Katerina Siniakova (top) and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic compete during the women's doubles final against Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium at the AKRON WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Reyes/Xinhua)
Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic compete during the women's doubles final against Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium at the AKRON WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Reyes/Xinhua)
Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic celebrate with the trophy during the awarding ceremony after winning the women's doubles final against Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium at the AKRON WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Reyes/Xinhua)
Katerina Siniakova (L) and Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic kiss the trophy during the awarding ceremony after winning the women's doubles final against Hsieh Su-Wei of Chinese Taipei and Elise Mertens of Belgium at the AKRON WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, on Nov. 17, 2021. (Photo by Jorge Reyes/Xinhua)
