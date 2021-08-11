2021 National Bank Open in Toronto

Xinhua

Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Fabio Fogfnini of Italy during the first round of men's singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

