Home>>
2021 National Bank Open in Toronto
(Xinhua) 10:02, August 11, 2021
Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany returns the ball to Fabio Fogfnini of Italy during the first round of men's singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 9, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese court upholds death sentence for Canadian drug smuggler
- Highlights of men's qualifying singles matches at 2021 National Bank Open
- Sunflower Festival held in Caledon, Canada
- Czech pair Krejcikova/Siniakova claim women's doubles tennis gold at Tokyo 2020
- Murray withdraws from Olympic tennis men's singles event
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2021 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.