Highlights of men's qualifying singles matches at 2021 National Bank Open
(Xinhua) 08:58, August 10, 2021
Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan returns the ball to Feliciano Lopez of Spain during the second round of men's qualifying singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, Aug. 8, 2021. Yoshihito Nishioka won 2-0. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
