Sunflower Festival held in Caledon, Canada
(Xinhua) 11:02, August 03, 2021
People visit Davis Family Farm during the Sunflower Festival in Caledon, Ontario, Canada, on Aug. 2, 2021. With 45 acres of sunflowers, the festival was held here from July 24 to Aug. 8 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
