Highlights of men's singles matches at 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto
(Xinhua) 09:28, August 13, 2021
Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during the second round of men's singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)
