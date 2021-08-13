Highlights of men's singles matches at 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto

Xinhua) 09:28, August 13, 2021

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada returns the ball to Dusan Lajovic of Serbia during the second round of men's singles match at the 2021 National Bank Open in Toronto, Canada, on Aug. 11, 2021. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Liang Jun)